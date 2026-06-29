LBC callers react to government's radical new asylum plan
Members of the public will be trained to decide asylum appeals instead of immigration judges under reforms to speed up outcomes as Shabana Mahmood pledged the removal of 45,000 failed claimants and foreign offenders.
| Updated: 55m ago
The Home Secretary says the new system will come into play in late 2027. Nick Ferrari hears from callers Judy, Juliet and Barry:
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00:30 Caller Judy wants to be on the panel so she can refuse every appeal.
01:41 Caller Juliet believes any migrant coming in without papers should be sent back.
04:01 Caller Barry refutes the previous arguments put forward, suggesting that the average member of the public is not suited to making decisions like this.