The Home Secretary says the new system will come into play in late 2027. Nick Ferrari hears from callers Judy, Juliet and Barry:

00:30 Caller Judy wants to be on the panel so she can refuse every appeal.

01:41 Caller Juliet believes any migrant coming in without papers should be sent back.

04:01 Caller Barry refutes the previous arguments put forward, suggesting that the average member of the public is not suited to making decisions like this.