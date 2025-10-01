LBC callers react to Starmer and Farage's war of words
| Updated: 8m ago
Nigel Farage issued an instant rebuttal to Keir Starmer's conference speech, accusing the Prime Minister of being 'obsessed' with him.
00:00 David in Hampstead says it's very 'telling' that Keir Starmer didn't mention his achievements during his speech.
02:16 Ben in Bermondsey says the PM's speech has inspired him to return to Labour.
05:49 Nathan in Glasgow believes importing American discourse into British politics is an 'existential threat'.