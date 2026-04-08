Explosions have been reported at Iran's Lavan oil refinery just hours after a two-week ceasefire was agreed, illustrating the fragility of Trump's deal. Will it hold? And if so, who has won the war?

01:33 Caller Jake takes issue with the over-arching question of the phone-in: Who has won the war?

07:12 Caller Reg insists Trump never wanted to win the war, and just wants to destabilise the Middle East.

13:35 Caller Chris believes America has succeeded in 'destabilising Europe'.

16:47 Caller Paul thinks the US has emerged weaker after this whole saga.

19:52 Caller Jane claims Trump fits the description of a 'sadistic narcissist' perfectly.

24:42 Caller Marie disagrees with Lewis' assessment of Keir Starmer, saying the PM should 'grow a backbone'.

28:53 Caller David thinks the ceasefire is a 'farce' that gives the Iranian regime an opportunity to reset and restart.