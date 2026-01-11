LBC callers react to the brewing revolution in Iran
President Trump believes that US intelligence suggests the Ayatollah is planning to flee the country if protests continue.

Is a revolution underway in Iran? And will it require a nudge from America or Israel to topple the regime? Ali Miraj hears from some of LBC's forthright callers:
00:03 Sarah says her heart goes out to the 'brave' protesters.
05:53 Imran believes exiled Iranians are getting carried away and change won't come after all.
11:06 Ahmed agrees that protesters will need 'external assistance' to topple the regime.
15:39 Habib describes the monarchists as 'fascists,' making Ali a bit uneasy.
18:36 Farah says this isn't a 'little protest,' insisting this is 'a revolution'.