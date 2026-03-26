LBC callers react to the excruciating moment the Defence Secretary struggled to answer how many warships the UK has.

Defence Secretary John Healey was forced to admit that he's 'not happy' with the situation after Britain was forced to 'borrow' a German vessel for a NATO operation next month after HMS Dragon deployed to Middle East.

1:50 | Former political edit Trevor Kavanagh reacts to 'humiliating' interview

3:55 | Veteran Hugh reveals the sobering reality of the UK’s military

5:29 | Nick reads out text reactions to the interview

6:10 | Caller Steve reacts to the 'embarrassing' interview

7:26 | Veteran Richard fears military personnel are in harm's way

8:39 | Are the Defence Sec's figures correct?

9:01 | Caller Pat says the UK is the 'laughing stock of the world'

9:59 | Veteran Shaun calls for more investment into the military

10:57 | Defence expert Francis Tusa calls in to react

The Defence Secretary found himself in choppy waters when he was asked by Nick Ferrari how many frigates the UK has.

After a long pause where he scrambled for the correct figure, Mr Healey eventually gave the number as 17, which experts say is incorrect.

LBC has contacted the MoD for the exact figure but an expert said this morning that the UK had "two type 45 destroyers available and probably three type 23 frigates."