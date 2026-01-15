00:00 James O'Brien's instant reaction

04:30 Caller Alison thinks Kemi Badenoch has 'pulled a blinder'.

07:10 Caller Cameron thinks Farage is trying to fill his ranks with people with experience in government

09:57 Caller Paul says Farage 'can't resist' defecting Tories, no matter what they've said about him in the past.

13:28 Caller Junaid says this sacking 'opens the door' for James Cleverly.