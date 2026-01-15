LBC callers react to the sacking of Robert Jenrick
Conservative leader Kemi Badenoch has sacked Robert Jenrick 'with immediate effect' over a 'secret plot' to defect to Reform UK.
| Updated: 45m ago
Following Robert Jenrick's ousting, James O'Brien found out what LBC's callers thought of the news:
00:00 James O'Brien's instant reaction
04:30 Caller Alison thinks Kemi Badenoch has 'pulled a blinder'.
07:10 Caller Cameron thinks Farage is trying to fill his ranks with people with experience in government
09:57 Caller Paul says Farage 'can't resist' defecting Tories, no matter what they've said about him in the past.
13:28 Caller Junaid says this sacking 'opens the door' for James Cleverly.