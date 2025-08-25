England flags are going up all round the country in acts of defiance against councils who are removing them when hung from public property. Aasmah Mir hears the views of LBC's diverse listeners:

00:00 Sachin wants the flag to be flown more regularly, and demands consistency in the rules of what flags can be flown and when.

02:55 Jonathan thinks the movement has been hijacked by “bad actors” and actually has racist undertones.

07:58 Razia describes how uneasy the politicisation of the flag has made her fellow Epping residents.

13:39 Elena says the flags make her feel 'uncomfortable' and represent exclusion.