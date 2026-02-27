"The writing's on the wall for Starmer."

The Green Party's Hannah Spencer has won the Gorton & Denton by-election overturning a Labour majority of more than 13,000. LBC callers have their say with Nick Ferrari and James O'Brien.

00:00 - Caller John thinks the writing’s on the wall for Keir Starmer.

01:02 - Chris lives in Bexhill and used to be a Labour member… He’s not anymore though.

05:27 - Jane left Labour to join the Greens and tells James O'Brien that they’re the party that are ‘selling hope’.

09:01 - Ian is a long time Labour supporter and is ‘over the moon’ that the Greens took the victory, and is now ‘turning his back on Labour.

10:41 - James thinks this is a ‘seismic’ win and now sets the stage for Reform and the Greens to be the two leading parties.

13:00 - Boots on the ground caller with caller Kate from Denton who 'didn't like the messaging' of Labour focusing on Reform.

17:25 - Todd was politically homeless and has now found his place in the Green Party. He had to leave his job due to ‘climate anxiety’ and believes Polanski is ‘making hope normal again’.