Matt Frei and Ali Miraj react to the developing story with the help of LBC callers:

00:00 Seamus believes this is about Russia, China and America 'carving up' the world.'

01:59 Hannah thinks she now knows why Donald Trump has failed to meaningfully condemn Vladimir Putin.

06:38 Paul thinks this will embolden China to force regime change in Taiwan.

08:38 Chris paints a picture of the disaster-area Caracas has become under Maduro.

10:32 Abu sees similarities between the problems in Venezuela and his own home country of Sierra Leone.

15:59 David believes it's obvious that this intervention was about regime change, not about 'narco-terrorism'.

19:11 Paul 2 wonders what message this sends to Vladimir Putin about Ukraine.

21:35 Nick believes that bombing Venezuela is actually 'all about China'.

25:00 Ahmed accuses America of 'state terrorism'.

27:40 Mo thinks this marks a change in American foreign policy and worries about the repercussions for Europe.