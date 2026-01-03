LBC callers react to Trump 'capturing' President Maduro
Venezuelan President Maduro and his wife have been indicted in New York and branded 'narco traffickers' by the US attorney general following their 'capture' in Caracas.
Matt Frei and Ali Miraj react to the developing story with the help of LBC callers:
00:00 Seamus believes this is about Russia, China and America 'carving up' the world.'
01:59 Hannah thinks she now knows why Donald Trump has failed to meaningfully condemn Vladimir Putin.
06:38 Paul thinks this will embolden China to force regime change in Taiwan.
08:38 Chris paints a picture of the disaster-area Caracas has become under Maduro.
10:32 Abu sees similarities between the problems in Venezuela and his own home country of Sierra Leone.
15:59 David believes it's obvious that this intervention was about regime change, not about 'narco-terrorism'.
19:11 Paul 2 wonders what message this sends to Vladimir Putin about Ukraine.
21:35 Nick believes that bombing Venezuela is actually 'all about China'.
25:00 Ahmed accuses America of 'state terrorism'.
27:40 Mo thinks this marks a change in American foreign policy and worries about the repercussions for Europe.