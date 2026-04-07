LBC callers react to Trump's civilisational threat to Iran
| Updated: 51m ago
Donald Trump has said 'a whole civilization will die tonight' if 'total regime change' is not enacted in Iran ahead of his proposed peace deal deadline.
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03:51 Caller Steve is taking Trump’s latest threat seriously, and is ‘very worried’.
09:12 Caller Dave sees some nuance in Trump’s statement, insisting the President is ‘just being sarcastic’
15:41 Caller Shaddi is part of the Iranian diaspora and says she does not support what Trump is doing.