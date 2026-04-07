Donald Trump has said 'a whole civilization will die tonight' if 'total regime change' is not enacted in Iran ahead of his proposed peace deal deadline.

03:51 Caller Steve is taking Trump’s latest threat seriously, and is ‘very worried’.

09:12 Caller Dave sees some nuance in Trump’s statement, insisting the President is ‘just being sarcastic’

15:41 Caller Shaddi is part of the Iranian diaspora and says she does not support what Trump is doing.