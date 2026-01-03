LBC callers react to Trump's Iran threat
Donald Trump says Washington is "locked and loaded and ready to go" if anyone is killed in Iranian protests.
| Updated: 45m ago
At least six people have been killed in Iran as unrest grips the country. And with America threatening to get involved, what will happen now? LBC callers phone into Henry Riley.
00:00 Caller John thinks ending the Iranian regime is an 'opportunity' for businesses to profit of their oil.
02:17 Caller Chandra thinks the plight of the Iranian people cannot be solely blamed on the current regime.