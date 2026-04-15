LBC callers offer up their solutions to the UK's defence fears and react as a former NATO chief warns that Britain is in 'peril'.



00:00 | Former Royal Navy officer reacts to the stark warning

3:35 | LBC texters offer their solutions

5:13 | Caller Kevin argues for cutting the triple lock

8:21 | Caller Julien argues against going after pensions

9:27 | Caller Nick says people are 'milking' the welfare system

11:27 | Caller John agrees with cutting the welfare bill

13:12 | Simon disagrees that pensions class as a benefit

14:33 | Tony calls for 'closer cooperation' with European allies



Former Labour defence secretary John Hutton has warned Britain has just “two to three years” to urgently rebuild its military strength or face “a world of pain” in Europe, backing stark criticism that the armed forces are in a “woeful” state.