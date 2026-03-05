LBC callers unleash fury at new plan to pay failed asylum families £40,000 to leave Britain
Families of failed asylum-seekers will be paid up to £40,000 to leave the UK voluntarily within seven days, LBC can reveal.
Callers to Nick Ferrari's show are unanimous in their 'disgust' at the government's plan to pay failed asylum families £40,000 to leave the country.
00:20 Nick Ferrari asks the border security minister to justify the plan.
04:45 Caller Maxine reckons the government should give her the money instead so she can get back on her feet.
05:55 Patrick is inspired to call into the show for the first time to rail against the ‘ludicrous’ decision.
07:18 Caller Julie is a retired nurse and she’s ‘furious’ about the money on offer.
09:37 Caller Lucy thinks the trial is ‘extraordinary’ and will just lead to some sort of migrant ‘carousel’ in the channel.
11:11 Caller Sarah also calls in for the first time to give her view on the ‘laughable’ decision.
12:12 Caller John wants the gulf states to do their bit to help out the refugee crisis.
13:26 Caller Sandy is ‘beside herself with anger’ at the policy.
14:30 Caller Michael believes this will act as an ‘incentive’ for migrants to try their luck in the UK.
15:47 Caller Brian has an analogy to illustrate the ‘savings’ the government plans to make with their plan.
16:39 Caller Steve believes this policy will act as a ‘magnet’ for asylum seekers.
18:15 Caller Cecil runs the numbers on the policy and comes to a definitive conclusion.
20:41 Caller Mark thinks the policy amounts to a ‘squandering’ of taxpayer funds.
22:47 Caller Graham thinks the government is deluded and this policy will effectively lead to ‘repeat customers’.