Andy Burnham is expected to speak about the arrests at RAF Fairford when he takes calls this afternoon from the Labour party conference.

The Prime Minister is in Liverpool for the Labour Party conference on Monday, having heard speeches by Ed Miliband and John Healey this morning.

He is expected to address events at RAF Fairford after five men were arrested over a suspected bomb plot.

Mr Burnham called the incident “deeply concerning” and said “the safety and security of the public is our first priority”.

His Defence Secretary Wes Streeting said the UK and US will “always stand together against those who hate our freedom and those who wish us harm”.

The Prime Minister will join Shelagh Fogarty from the Labour conference and be live on LBC from 3pm.

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