LIVE updates as Andy Burnham takes your calls on LBC
Prime Minister expected to speak about RAF Fairford arrests as he takes calls from the Labour conference
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Andy Burnham is expected to speak about the arrests at RAF Fairford when he takes calls this afternoon from the Labour party conference.
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The Prime Minister is in Liverpool for the Labour Party conference on Monday, having heard speeches by Ed Miliband and John Healey this morning.
He is expected to address events at RAF Fairford after five men were arrested over a suspected bomb plot.
Mr Burnham called the incident “deeply concerning” and said “the safety and security of the public is our first priority”.
His Defence Secretary Wes Streeting said the UK and US will “always stand together against those who hate our freedom and those who wish us harm”.
The Prime Minister will join Shelagh Fogarty from the Labour conference and be live on LBC from 3pm.
Watch the live video of the conversation on YouTube here.
Follow our live updates below.
Andy Burnham is on LBC from 3pm this afternoon.
The Prime Minister will join Shelagh Fogarty's show from the Labour Party Conference.
- You can call in on 0345 6060973.
Mr Burnham will be taking calls, with topics likely to include the suspected bomb plot at RAF Fairford.
Labour's conference is happening this week in Liverpool and John Healey and Ed Miliband.
Top stories:
- Back to Brussels? Ed Miliband says Britain’s future ‘lies in a stronger, deeper partnership’ with the EU,
- 'We will be transparent' Wes Streeting vows to be honest on RAF 'bomb plot' but admits public only has 'partial picture'
- Healey pledges 'new age of industrialisation' as Labour backs British shipbuilding
Watch live shortly...
Andy Burnham is about to take calls from the public on LBC.
You can follow the updates here, or watch live.
The Prime Minister will take questions live from Liverpool.
Healey announces £300m Rolls-Royce investment
The Chancellor has announced a £300 million Rolls Royce investment in its manufacturing and engineering facilities across the UK.
This comes as the PM prepares to take calls for LBC from the Labour Party conference from 3pm on Monday.
The car manufacturer will invest in manufacturing and engineering facilities across Derby, Bristol, Glasgow, Rotherham and Warwickshire.
“From Derby and Bristol to Rotherham, Glasgow and Warwickshire, it will back skilled jobs, strengthen our sovereign industrial capability, and help drive growth in communities across the United Kingdom,” Healey said.
“At a time of increasing global competition, Britain must be the best place in the world to invest, innovate and build. Today's announcement shows that confidence in our country is growing and that world-leading British firms are investing for the future.”
Burnham vows to fix social care crisis
Ahead of his appearance on LBC, the Prime Minister has said he is prepared to take unpopular choices and hike taxes to fund an NHS-style social care system.
The Prime Minister blamed the “cowardice” of previous generations of politicians for failing to “grasp the nettle” of reforming the system in England.
He said nothing was off the table to pay for the reforms, which would be put to the public at the next general election.
Healey says there's 'nothing progressive' about losing control of borrowing and he and PM 'united' on sticking to fiscal rules
John Healey said there’s “nothing progressive” about losing control of borrowing and insisted that he and Burnham are “united” on following fiscal rules.
The Chancellor delivered his first speech to the Labour Party Conference in Liverpool on Monday.
He told the conference centre: “On day one as chancellor I said my first duty is fiscal discipline, and I’ll tell you why.
“It underwrites every promise this government makes on growth, on jobs, on national security and on public services. We can’t succeed without it.
“And that’s why the prime minister and I are united in meeting the fiscal rules, balancing the books with a buffer against uncertainty, controlling borrowing to bring down inflation, and reducing long-term pressures on our finances and confidence.
“That commitment is so important. There is nothing progressive about losing control because it’s always working people who pay for it.”
Who is Prime Minister and Labour leader Andy Burnham?
Andy Burnham is leading his first party conference as Prime Minister, after he took over from Sir Keir Starmer as Labour Party Leader in the summer.
Mr Burnham won the Makerfield seat by more than 9,000 votes from Reform and has relinquished his role as Greater Manchester Mayor to return to the Commons.
The 56-year-old is now back in Parliament for the first time since 2017, which was a move required to stand for Labour leadership - which he won without a contest after votes from MPs were counted.
Read more in our profile of the Prime Minister here.
The PM's appearance follows RAF Fairford arrests
The PM will likely touch on the ongoing investigation linked to the arrest of five individuals close to RAF Fairford in Gloucestershire.
Five individuals were arrested under the Explosives Act on suspicion of preparing terrorist acts during the early hours of Sunday morning.
It comes after a local farmer spotted three suspicious vans close to the RAF base, with counter-terror taking over the investigation from Gloucestershire Police.
The Prime Minister will take your calls
Andy Burnham will be joining LBC live from the Labour Party conference from 3pm today.
Sharing his thoughts ahead of the forthcoming Budget, the Prime Minister will be taking your calls.
Get in touch and we'll put your questions directly to the PM.
Welcome to our live coverage!
Good afternoon and welcome to our live coverage as the Prime Minister joins LBC's Shelagh Fogarty live from the Labour Party conference in Liverpool.