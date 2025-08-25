LBC announces guest presenters: Penny Mordaunt, Emily Thornberry, James Cleverly, and Ed Davey, who will each present James O’Brien’s weekday mid-morning show on LBC this week.

On Tuesday, Conservative MP and former Leader of the House of Commons Dame Penny Mordaunt will take the chair. She’ll be followed on Wednesday by Labour MP Dame Emily Thornberry, the current chair of the Foreign Affairs Select Committee.

Thursday sees Conservative MP and former Foreign Secretary Sir James Cleverly take the reins, before Friday’s line-up is completed by Liberal Democrat leader Sir Ed Davey.

LBC’s senior managing editor Tom Cheal said: “LBC is the home of political debate and this line-up gives listeners the chance to put their questions directly to key figures from across the political divide.”

Each programme will be broadcast live on LBC between 10am and 1pm, and will also be available both live and on demand via the LBC app, and on Global Player.