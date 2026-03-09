By Connor Hand

Teenagers on TikTok are being deluged with videos glorifying eating disorders and encouraging suicide, an LBC investigation has uncovered - despite new laws designed to crack down on such content.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

To test how effectively one of the world’s biggest social media platforms is monitoring dangerous posts, LBC set up two new accounts posing as a thirteen-year-old boy and girl and recorded the content that the algorithm served up. Chillingly, our teenage girl was soon presented with several videos of young men and women mouthing along to a song with the sickening instruction: “If they say to kill yourself, then you will try it”. TikTok says it removes 99% of harmful content posted to its platform before it is reported, but it is reviewing the posts highlighted by our investigation. As part of LBC’s experiment, two fake accounts were created for ordinary teenagers. For Dre Lawson, a thirteen-year-old from Newham with an interest in football and videos, LBC only viewed posts suggested by the algorithm. Meanwhile, Sophie Leigh-Whittaker, our fictitious teenager from Altrincham, entered one seemingly innocuous search term to nudge her content towards an interest in diet and fitness. Read more: 'It's harrowing': Inside Ofcom's investigations unit tasked with policing the internet Read more: Adult sites brazenly 'ignore' Ofcom fines: Watchdog receives just £55k after imposing £3mil worth of fines for online safety breaches

As part of LBC’s experiment, two fake accounts were created for ordinary teenagers. Picture: Alamy

Shockingly, though, even before searching for this content, Sophie’s feed contained cartoon versions of the offensive golly dolls and sketches of the racist comedian Bernard Manning. Yet the most disturbing posts appeared shortly after searching “skinny” in the app’s Discover tab. Within minutes, Sophie’s feed was awash with content glorifying anorexia and making light of bulimia. Videos included details of how to consume fewer than 500 calories a day, less than a quarter of the recommended intake, posts celebrating the prominent collarbones and pelvises of underweight women, and red beaded bracelets - a common symbol used by the “pro-ana” (pro-anorexia) movement. In another alarming post, a man responds to a user's comment of “I ate Oreos, I’m sorry” by saying: “In summer, you’re going to wish you went to sleep and never woke up”. Dre’s account also featured a significant amount of content that was clearly inappropriate for a thirteen-year-old. This included graphic explanations of sex acts, numerous videos of a young woman simulating a sex act, and others encouraging the supposed health benefits of grabbing a woman’s breasts without emphasising the importance of consent. The findings raise serious concerns about how effectively one of the world’s biggest platforms is monitoring potentially dangerous content. The chief executive of the Molly Rose Foundation, an online safety charity set up after the death of fourteen-year-old Molly Russell in 2017, said LBC’s investigation showed the online world was still too dangerous for young people despite the implementation of landmark legislation last year. “It is shocking that despite the Online Safety Act being in force, TikTok is still promoting inappropriate and harmful content to teens. “It also raises the question of why, six months on from the law being in force, Ofcom hasn’t investigated one major social media platform for the harm they continue to pose to children. “Ofcom must be more robust and ambitious, but the consultation into children’s safety online is an opportunity to go much further. We need to strengthen the Online Safety Act and bring in tough new measures that make children’s wellbeing and safety the price these tech companies must pay to do business in the UK.”