LBC launches new subscription service, LBC Catch Up Plus
Enjoy your favourite LBC shows on Catch Up without the ad breaks, plus an exclusive newsletter.
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LBC has launched LBC Catch Up Plus, a new subscription service that lets you enjoy the shows you know and love on Catch Up, without the ad breaks*.
From agenda-setting interviews to the debates that get the nation talking, you can listen back at a time that suits you.
Whether you’ve missed your favourite presenter or want to hear a conversation again, LBC Catch Up Plus brings you the discussions, opinions and analysis you love, with ad-free Catch Up listening.
Alongside ad-free* Catch Up, subscribers will also receive weekly competition entries and an exclusive, subscriber-only newsletter, bringing you more from LBC.
How to subscribe to LBC Catch Up Plus
Ready to upgrade your listening? You can subscribe through Global Player, or via the LBC apps on iOS and Android.
New subscribers can try Plus for free through the Global Player mobile app. The free trial is available on mobile app subscriptions only and is limited to one free trial per customer across any of our radio subscription packages.
After your free trial, subscriptions start at £4.99 a month or £49.99 a year and include ad-free Catch Up, weekly competition entries and an exclusive newsletter.
LBC Catch Up Plus gives you ad-free listening on Catch Up.
Live LBC radio is not included in the ad-free subscription.
*Ad-free applies to the removal of ad breaks. Sponsorships will remain.
Subscribe to LBC Catch Up Plus now on Global Player.