LBC's Nick Ferrari walked away with the top prize for best radio talk show at the TRIC Awards last night.

The Television and Radio Industries Club, better known as TRIC, hosted their annual star-studded awards ceremony to recognise the best in British TV and radio entertainment.

Since 2019, the awards have been determined by a public vote from a list of pre-determined nominees.

This year marked the first year the awards included the category for best radio talk show.

The awards show was presented by fellow Global presenter, Classic FM's Dan Walker.