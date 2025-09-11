Donald Trump has vowed to crackdown on political violence after conservative activist and close ally Charlie Kirk was shot and killed at a university event in Utah.

00:00 | Poppy Coburn: Assistant comment editor at the Telegraph, who has written: 'Charlie Kirk’s assassination is a terrifying moment for American democracy'.

02:29 | Scottie Nell Hughes: U.S political commentator and journalist, who is a friend of Charlie Kirk.

05:30 | Caller Luke, who believes "he was truly a great man".

08:20 | Caller Callum, who believes the Trump administration, as well as the media, has contributed to "inflaming one side against the other"

09:35 | Caller Sarah, who wonders why the second amendment still exists.