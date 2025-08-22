Being mean to old people, asylum hotels and inheritance tax: LBC's best callers of the week
| Updated:
From inheritance tax to housing asylum seekers, LBC's callers didn’t hold back this week.
Listen to this article
Loading audio...
00:00 Shirley defends her pension from nasty Tom Swarbrick.
02:38 Steve explains how he was regarded 'with suspicion' at the Epping protests because he's black.
06:07 A different caller (who is also named Steve) has a problem with Lewis' tax plans.
11:23 Richard wants to fix two problems in one by housing asylum seekers in Buckingham Palace.
13:09 Tim bemoans the tough start the next generation is being handed.