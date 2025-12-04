The leader of the most prominent anti-Hamas militia in the Gaza Strip has been killed, according to communications on the Israeli army’s radio.

The Popular Forces, which has received massive Israeli backing in recent months, has been positioned as the future government of the Gaza Strip.

The Reuters news agency reports the militant died of his wounds in a hospital in southern Israel.

Yasser Abu Shabab, the Popular Forces commander, as well as several members from his group, were killed during an ambush by rival militia factions, reports claim.

Its forces have grown considerably in the wake of the Gaza ceasefire deal, swelling to around 3,000.

The militia controls a strategically important area where aid trucks must travel when entering Gaza through the Kerem Shalom crossing - known as “Looters Alley.”

It comes Hamas said it would hand over the remains of a hostage as Israel announced it will start letting Palestinians leave Gaza through the Rafah border crossing, signs the US-backed ceasefire was holding despite an earlier issue over returned remains.

Hamas said it would return the newly discovered remains on Wednesday, but it was not immediately clear to whom they belonged. Only two hostages are believed to remain in Gaza and the first phase of the deal is supposed to end when both are returned.

The deal calls for the long-closed Rafah crossing to be opened for medical evacuations and travel to and from the strip. The World Health Organisation says there are more than 16,500 sick and wounded people who need to leave Gaza for medical care.

An Israeli official told The Associated Press that Rafah would be open only for Palestinians to exit Gaza, not enter. Egypt, which controls the other side, said the crossing would open only if movement goes both ways.