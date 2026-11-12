Leaders gather in Dublin for major European summit as Burnham expected to announce sanctions against Russia
The war in Ukraine will be among the key topics of discussion.
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Fifty heads of state are gathering in the Irish capital to discuss the war in Ukraine and other major issues.
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The biggest security operation in the history of the Irish state has been mounted in Dublin as Taoiseach Micheál Martin hosts the ninth meeting of the European Political Community (EPC).
It is part of Ireland’s six-month presidency of the EU Council.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy arrived in Dublin on Wednesday night, where he met Mr Martin for talks and thanked Ireland for its “unwavering support”.
Mr Zelenskyy said he expects to receive an update from US President Donald Trump’s envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner after recent talks with Russia in Abu Dhabi.
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Looking forward to welcoming the leaders of the European Political Community to Dublin.— Micheál Martin (@MichealMartinTD) November 12, 2026
Today’s theme is a ‘Strong, Secure & Connected Europe’.
At a time of geopolitical turmoil, the EPC brings countries together on issues such as affordable energy, innovation and security. pic.twitter.com/JIxv7C18yD
UK Prime Minister Andy Burnham is among leaders set to arrive on Thursday, flying in after attending the UN Cop31 climate conference in Turkey.
He is expected to announce further sanctions against Russia and discuss hybrid threats to European security.
At the EPC summit, Mr Burnham is expected to co-chair a security and defence roundtable, attend a Ukraine meeting and hold a series of bilateral talks.
He has recently reopened the debate about Britain’s future relationship with the EU and ahead of a summit in Brussels next Friday.
Mr Burnham’s spokesman told reporters on Wednesday: “You can expect a focus on Ukraine, particularly following the peace talks in Abu Dhabi this week, and of course the EU summit.
“The Prime Minister will use the meeting of more than 50 leaders to drive forward both agendas to boost security in Europe and here at home and make progress through an EU deal that cuts costs for families.”
The EPC was set up in 2022 as an informal forum for leaders to hold political and strategic discussions on issues of shared concern, after the Russian invasion of Ukraine.
This will be its ninth meeting and will involve leaders from all EU countries, the wider European region, EU institutions and international organisations.
The theme of the summit in Dublin is “Europe – strong, secure and connected”, and it will include discussions on strengthening Europe’s economy in the face of geopolitical challenges, supporting Ukraine and addressing hybrid threats, efforts to undermine democracy and AI.
The gathering will be chaired by the president of the European Council, António Costa.