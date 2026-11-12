The war in Ukraine will be among the key topics of discussion.

Taoiseach Micheal Martin shakes hands with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Dublin. Picture: PA Images/Alamy

By Ella Bennett

Fifty heads of state are gathering in the Irish capital to discuss the war in Ukraine and other major issues.

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The biggest security operation in the history of the Irish state has been mounted in Dublin as Taoiseach Micheál Martin hosts the ninth meeting of the European Political Community (EPC). It is part of Ireland’s six-month presidency of the EU Council. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy arrived in Dublin on Wednesday night, where he met Mr Martin for talks and thanked Ireland for its “unwavering support”. Mr Zelenskyy said he expects to receive an update from US President Donald Trump’s envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner after recent talks with Russia in Abu Dhabi. Read more: Burnham commits to 2050 net zero target and promises ‘new era of British climate leadership’ in Cop31 speech Read more: Benefits system will be rewritten for under-25s, as Milburn warns that process will be painful for some

Looking forward to welcoming the leaders of the European Political Community to Dublin.



Today’s theme is a ‘Strong, Secure & Connected Europe’.



At a time of geopolitical turmoil, the EPC brings countries together on issues such as affordable energy, innovation and security. pic.twitter.com/JIxv7C18yD — Micheál Martin (@MichealMartinTD) November 12, 2026

UK Prime Minister Andy Burnham is among leaders set to arrive on Thursday, flying in after attending the UN Cop31 climate conference in Turkey. He is expected to announce further sanctions against Russia and discuss hybrid threats to European security. At the EPC summit, Mr Burnham is expected to co-chair a security and defence roundtable, attend a Ukraine meeting and hold a series of bilateral talks. He has recently reopened the debate about Britain’s future relationship with the EU and ahead of a summit in Brussels next Friday. Mr Burnham’s spokesman told reporters on Wednesday: “You can expect a focus on Ukraine, particularly following the peace talks in Abu Dhabi this week, and of course the EU summit. “The Prime Minister will use the meeting of more than 50 leaders to drive forward both agendas to boost security in Europe and here at home and make progress through an EU deal that cuts costs for families.”

Andy Burnham speaks during a plenary session at COP31. Picture: Associated Press/Alamy