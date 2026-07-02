LBC has today announced a week of special live shows hosted by leading figures from across the political spectrum.

Angela Rayner, Wes Streeting, Jess Phillips, Robert Jenrick and Karl Turner will each host James O’Brien’s mid-morning show between 10am - 1pm next week whilst James is on holiday.

On Monday former Deputy Prime Minister and Labour MP for Ashton-under-Lyne, Angela Rayner will take the mic and host the three hour live show on LBC. She will be followed by former Health and Social Care Secretary Wes Streeting on Tuesday, who contentiously resigned from Keir Starmer’s government last month.

Wednesday will see the former Safeguarding Minister and Labour MP for Birmingham Yardley Jess Phillips take calls from LBC listeners and on Thursday Reform UK Treasury Spokesperson Robert Jenrick will share his views on the biggest stories of the day.

Rounding out the week, outspoken Independent MP and ally of Andy Burnham, Karl Turner will take to the chair and host the show.

LBC’s Senior Managing Editor Tom Cheal said: "At a momentous time for our politics, LBC is once again leading the national debate by giving our listeners a direct line to the UK’s biggest political voices. Unscripted and unspun, as Britain heads towards another new Prime Minister, there's nowhere to hide."

Each programme will be broadcast live on LBC between 10am and 1pm and will also be available both live and on demand via the LBC app, and on YouTube.