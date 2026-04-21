Lord Peter Mandelson taking his dog for a walk near his home in London today. Picture: Alamy

By Alice Padgett

The Prime Minister's Chief Secretary has announced that a leak inquiry will be launched into information being “made available” to The Guardian about Lord Peter Mandelson’s security vetting.

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On Tuesday, Darren Jones told the Commons: "I’m sure the House will be as concerned as I am that, whilst officials felt unable to provide this information to ministers, this information was made available to The Guardian newspaper. "As a consequence of that, I can confirm that a leak inquiry is now under way." This comes as Sir Keir Starmer faces a political storm over the vetting process of former US Ambassador Peter Mandelson, after the peer left his post after links to China, Russia and paedophile Jeffrey Epstein came to light. Sir Keir said officials made a "deliberate decision" not to inform him that the Labour grandee had failed the vetting process. On Tuesday, Former Foreign Office official Sir Olly Robbins appeared in front of MPs, led by Emily Thornberry, the chair of the Foreign Office Select Committee, to give evidence on the ongoing row. Read More: No10 ‘didn’t care’ about vetting and 'pressured' for Mandelson's appointment, says top civil servant sacked by Starmer Read More: A Prime Minister in the dark, or in denial? Mandelson vetting row raises serious questions, writes Andrew Marr

The top civil servant told the committee that whilst he was presented with the UK Security Vetting report findings, he did not know the contents of the guidance and its associated concerns about Mandelson. He said that he had not read the "underlying documentation", had "never seen a UKSV document". He added that only in "wholly exceptional circumstances" would an individual be briefed on the findings of a UKSV process. In response, Ms Thornberry asked, "This is a wholly exceptional circumstance, surely?", to which he replied: "No." Sir Olly said that the risks uncovered by Mandelson’s vetting process were not related to the late paedophile billionaire, Jeffrey Epstein. He said he was told that Mandelson was considered a "borderline case" by UKSV and that they were "leaning towards" suggesting that clearance be denied.

However, he said the Foreign Office concluded that the risks identified could be "managed or mitigated". He maintained that these risks "did not relate" to Mandelson's relationship with Epstein. Sir Olly maintained that the vetting of Lord Mandelson was completed to a high standard, outlining the extensive process of his selection. But he added he “walked into a situation in which there was already a very, very strong expectation” coming from the government that Mandelson needed to be “in post, and in America as quickly as humanly possible.” He said that Number 10 wanted the clearance process completed “at pace” and for Mandelson to be installed as ambassador before the inauguration. Sir Olly said that denying clearance to Mandelson would have been a “very, very difficult problem” he would have been “landing the foreign secretary with and the prime minister."