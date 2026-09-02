A coroner due to hold an inquest into the death of Sir Richard Branson’s wife has said she hopes lessons will be learnt from the hearing.

Lady Joan Sarah Drummond Branson, 80, reportedly died from a blood clot on November 24 at the Lister Hospital in Chelsea, west London, after an earlier fall.

After her death, Sir Richard described her as the “shining star around which our family’s universe has always orbited”.

A full inquest into Lady Joan’s death will take place on September 9, with several witnesses due to give evidence.

Professor Fiona Wilcox, senior coroner for Inner West London, told a virtual pre-inquest review hearing on Wednesday that the coroner’s court isn’t about “point scoring”.

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