Learner drivers could face a six-month waiting period before being able to take their tests in new plans from the Government to improve road safety.

The road safety strategy, billed as the first of its kind in more than a decade, aims to reduce deaths and serious injuries on roads by 65% as of 2035.

The measure, which will be subject to consultation, is set to be unveiled as part of a wider road safety strategy due to be launched on Wednesday.

Learners, the majority of whom are in their late teens and early 20s, could be forced to endure the wait despite massive backlogs for booking practical driving tests which stretch to nearly six months.

Drivers under the age of 25 represent 6% of licence holders but were involved in 24% of fatal and serious crashes in 2024, according to Government figures.

Ministers believe minimum learning periods could help to reduce such collisions by up to 32%, based on evidence from other countries.

Currently, someone can start learning to drive from the age of 17 with lessons on the road.

They can book a practical test as soon as they have passed a theory exam, although there is still a lengthy backlog following the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Department of Transport is expected to consult on a three or six-month minimum waiting period as part of the plans, the BBC said.

Transport minister Lilian Greenwood said: "A driving licence opens doors to employment, education and independence for young people, but we also know that inexperience puts drivers, their passengers, and other road users at greater risk.

"Young drivers aged 17 to 24 make up just 6% of licence holders, yet they are involved in nearly a quarter of fatal and serious collisions - that is a stark and unacceptable disparity.

"We want every young person to start their driving journey with the best possible foundation.

"This consultation is all about supporting young drivers to develop the confidence they need to stay safe and giving them more time to build their skills and gain experience in different driving conditions."

Other proposals set to be unveiled as part of the road safety strategy include lowering the drink-driving limit in England and Wales, which will likely include an even lower limit for new drivers.