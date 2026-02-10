Whatever your view on student loans, for many young people across Britain, the cost of university represents a significant consideration when planning their future.

Recent discussions will naturally prompt learners to think carefully about which route best serves their ambitions.

The student loan system works well for some. Yet it's entirely understandable that prospective students want to explore different pathways to gain skills and launch their careers. For others, particularly those from disadvantaged backgrounds, earning whilst learning isn't just preferable, it's essential.

Universities remain vital institutions offering excellent opportunities for learning and professional development, and certain professions require degrees. However, apprenticeships now provide genuine alternative ladders of opportunity, spanning over 700 different occupations from Level 3 right through to Degree Level, enabling people to develop practical skills and experience whilst earning a proper wage.

The breadth of apprenticeships

Apprenticeships create real pathways to begin a career without taking on financial obligations. From advanced apprenticeships to degree apprenticeships, you can now earn whilst learning across virtually every sector imaginable, from engineering and healthcare to digital technology and professional services.

Beyond earning a salary from day one, you complete your apprenticeship equipped with substantial industry knowledge and hands-on skills, enabling you to enter employment with proven capability. Degree apprenticeships offer the same academic qualification as traditional university routes, but without the debt.

What happens now?

Fundamentally, what employers need is skilled people, and they increasingly recognise that talent develops through multiple routes. Today, whether someone aspires to become a nurse, engineer, accountant, or software developer, there's likely an apprenticeship pathway available.

Whilst student finance continues commanding attention across the UK, apprenticeships are steadily expanding the ladder of opportunity for employment and progression. For those prepared to begin immediately, learn through doing and earn from their first day, the options have never been stronger.

Rt Hon Robert Halfon is ex-Skills Minister and Senior Adviser at BPP Education Group.

