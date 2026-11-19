You don’t have to spend long looking through first-tier tribunal judgements to realise that the process for calculating enfranchisement premiums can be improved.

Lawyers, tribunals and courts play a valuable role in a smoothly functioning economy. However, if disputes are regularly ending up at a tribunal, this is a signal of dysfunction in the system and creates a deadweight loss for the economy and society in general. As the Voltaire quote goes “I was never ruined but twice: once when I lost a lawsuit, and once when I won one.”

The current approach relies on valuers whose role it is to determine the premium payable. However, the need for a valuer introduces additional costs to the process and unfortunately the quality of these valuations varies enormously with some approaches being best described as “back of the fag-packet” calculations. So, we’re left with a system that simply pits the landlord’s valuer against that of the leaseholder’s valuer with the hopes that they can arrive at a negotiated position otherwise we find ourselves heading to the Tribunal for a resolution. The only ‘winners’ are the professional and legal fees charged in the process.

Where contracts or markets are operating inefficiently, there is an enormous opportunity for the government to intervene. Sometimes this can be achieved through the precedent of case law, albeit uncertainty remains as decisions can be overturned, but in many instances sensibly drafted legislation is required. It is clear the Conservatives rushed through the Leasehold and Freehold Reform Act in 2024, which has created a number of headaches for the current Labour government. This government is engaged in wide ranging reform of leasehold and it is crucial this important task remains evidence led.

The goal of the Standard Valuation Method should be to make the calculations more transparent and to reduce the process costs for leaseholders. I was therefore eager to read the Leasehold enfranchisement valuation rates consultation to understand the government’s approach to developing the Standardised Valuation Method legislated for in the Leasehold and Freehold Reform Act 2024.

The Standardised Valuation Method will determine the two key valuation rates used in calculating premiums payable, namely the deferment rate and capitalisation rate. As currently legislated, the valuation rates will be the same for the whole of England and Wales and, in the normal course of business, they will be updated every 10 years. This means the valuation rates need to have as broad applicability as possible. Furthermore, we need to determine a methodology that delivers valuation rates that are stable over time. The importance of stability in the valuation rates was noted in the original Sportelli judgement and, given the rate will be updated only every 10 years, it remains an important characteristic.

The current approach for determining the deferment rate has been informed by the Lands Tribunal decision in 2007 known as Sportelli. As part of the consultation, the Government Actuary’s Department (GAD) was asked to update Sportelli. Overall, GAD approached the exercise of updating Sportelli sensibly however, there are two deficiencies in their proposed approach.

Firstly, the real growth rate is taken from a five-year forecast. However, the deferment rate will only be applied to leases more than five years, so the use of a short-term forecast is wholly inappropriate when we’re talking about lease lengths periods of 30, 50 or 100 years. It should be possible to proxy the real growth rate of residential property to long term economic forecasts, such as real GDP per capita. Ultimately, over very long-time horizons, we need a forecast that links real house prices to real incomes as this ensures forecasts are anchored to economic fundamentals of affordability.

Secondly, the averaging period of 6 months for the real risk-freerate is too short to deliver a stable deferment rate. We need to bear in mind that this rate will be utilised for the next 10 years. We cannot have a methodology that delivers a deferment rate that is significantly higher or lower than the long-term trend. The majority of leaseholders don’t choose to enfranchise for purely financial reasons, so we need to avoid finding ourselves in a situation where, depending on which decade they choose, to enfranchise either the leaseholder, or the freehold will be penalised. There is a strong argument that the averaging period should be at least as long as the average business cycle and perhaps longer.

The UK remains an attractive place for people to invest not least because of the reputation of English law to uphold contractual arrangements. We should be wary about developing a reputation for unilaterally expropriating contractual property rights. The compensation for freeholders has already taken a hit from the exclusion of marriage value in the premium payable by leaseholders, so we need to ensure the choice of valuation rates is done in a neutral manner.

The last thing we want to see is this ending up in judicial review proceedings, as Voltaire so aptly noted, ending up in court is an inefficient outcome whether you win or lose.

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Ivan Hawkins is a Real Estate Capital and Property Expert

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