Ground rents will be capped at £250 a year for leaseholders in England and Wales as part of sweeping changes announced by the Government.

New leasehold flats will be banned and existing leaseholders will get the right to switch to commonhold in a bid to give homeowners greater control over their properties.

Making the major announcement in a video posted on TikTok, Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer said: “I’ve spoken to so many people who say this will make a difference to them worth hundreds of pounds.

