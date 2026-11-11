Leaseholders in England will be given powers to demand information on how their building is managed, maintained, repaired and insured from April next year

Extra requirements will be placed on private landowners, who will be required to provide simpler service charge demand forms. Picture: I-Wei Huang/Alamy

By Georgia Rowe

Millions of owners of leasehold properties are set to benefit from new rights enabling them to challenge “frequently opaque” service charges, the Government said, as Andy Burnham promised to end the “feudal” system for good.

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Under measures to be introduced in Parliament on Thursday, leaseholders in England will be given powers to demand information on how their building is managed, maintained, repaired and insured from April 1 2027. This will extend to requesting information from previous years and landlords will be required to provide a good reason for failing to disclose details. The Government said more than three million leaseholders will also be better protected from being forced to pay their landlord’s legal costs when they challenge a service charge, which acts as a “huge barrier to fighting costs”. Landlords are currently able to charge leaseholders whether they win or lose a challenge, but under the new regulations they will need court or tribunal approval to pass costs on. Read more: No decision made on reducing electric vehicle targets, Burnham says Read more: Andy Burnham promised a plan to take on water companies. Is he hoping we forgot?

Leaseholders in England will be given powers to demand information on how their building is managed, maintained, repaired and insured from April next year. Picture: Marc Hill/Alamy

Leaseholders will also be given the right to claw back their own legal expenses. Prime Minister Andy Burnham said: “It is simply wrong that millions of leaseholders can be hit with unfair charges, then face another bill just for challenging them. “That isn’t right, and where we can act quickly to change it, we will. “Today’s changes are only the beginning. We’re giving leaseholders stronger rights now, while we press ahead with the bigger reforms needed to put power back in homeowners’ hands and end the feudal leasehold system for good.” The Government plans to strengthen the rules further from November 2027, when leaseholders will automatically receive detailed information about charges, whether their building is owned by a private landlord, council or housing association. This includes information about their contribution to building insurance and protections against “excessive or unreasonable” fees for arranging and managing that cover.

The Government plans to strengthen the rules further from November 2027, when leaseholders will automatically receive detailed information about charges. Picture: Leon Neal/Getty

Extra requirements will be placed on private landowners, who will be required to provide simpler service charge demand forms as well as financial accounts and annual reports. Clearer service charge reporting will be extended to social housing from November 1 2028, when councils and housing associations will have to provide leaseholders with the new standardised service charge demand forms, financial accounts and annual reports. The first changes will bring in protections from the Leasehold and Freehold Reform Act 2024. Further reforms are also planned through the Commonhold and Leasehold Reform Bill, which will overhaul the way flats are owned and managed and is due to be introduced in Parliament before Christmas 2026, the Government said. The reforms are being phased in to provide protections for leaseholders as quickly as possible while giving landlords time to make the necessary changes to their billing, accounting and service charge systems.