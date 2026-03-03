The US has told its citizens to “DEPART NOW” from countries across the Middle East “due to serious safety risks” after Donald Trump warned of a “big wave” of further strikes against Iran.

US nationals in up to 14 countries, including the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Qatar, have been advised to leave as fears of further escalation grows amid the ongoing conflict with Iran.

The State Department has urged its citizens to use “available commercial transportation” as civilians scramble to leave the region - with an emergency task force set up to strengthen security at US diplomatic sites.

Citizens in Bahrain, Egypt, Iran, Iraq, Israel, the [occupied] West Bank and Gaza have all bee urged to leave.

Those in Jordan, Kuwait, Lebanon, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Syria, have also been told to get on flights out as strikes continue, according to State Department assistant secretary for consular affair Mora Namdar.

It comes amid reports the US embassy in Riyadh is on fire after a missile strike, according to Reuters.

Hundreds of thousands of travellers have been left stranded in the Gulf states and many still remain there after airspace over busy international airports, including Dubai and Abu Dhabi, closed while strikes rained down over the weekend.

Read more: Trump warns 'biggest strike' on Iran yet to come as he says war could last 'for weeks'

Read more: Iran war LIVE: US death toll rises to six after Trump warned that more service personnel will die