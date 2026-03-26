Israeli strikes have forced more than a million people from their homes in Lebanon. Picture: LBC

By Alice Padgett

For people trying to flee Lebanon, evacuation now means watching airport boards fill with cancelled flights, while airstrikes land "a stone’s throw from the departures lounge".

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Taylor El Hage, Security Manager of Assistance at International SOS, said Beirut airport remains the easiest way out of the country - but that option is narrowing fast. An Israeli military campaign in southern Lebanon, including aerial bombardments, airstrikes and drone strikes, has created vast levels of displacement as families flee bombardment. more than 1,000 people have been killed in Lebanon, according to the Lebanese health ministry, including at least 118 children and 40 health workers. As well, citizens are barred from returning to south Lebanon while Israeli troops control the area. Israel says it is targeting Hezbollah in southern Lebanon to stop attacks on northern Israeli communities and push the Iranian-backed militant group away from the border. “A lot of airline carriers have pulled the routes,” Mr El Hage said. “They might not want to take the risk flying in.” Read More: Trump claims Iran wants peace deal despite regime rejecting plan because leaders 'fear being killed by own people' Read More: Israeli claims Iranian missiles 'capable of striking London' dismissed as 'speculation' by minister

Displaced Lebanese gather near their tents. Picture: Alamy

Children sit at the back of a car as thousands of Lebanese civilians flee their homes in southern Lebanon. Picture: Getty

While the airport itself has not been hit, Mr El Hage said “airstrikes have taken place really, really close to the runway”, with some of the southern suburbs targeted by Israel lying “a stone’s throw from the departures lounge, from the runway, from everything else”. For those still trying to get out, whether citizens or foreign visitors, he warned, the pressure is mounting “Things can go south pretty quickly,” he said.

Displaced Lebanese families sleep on the streets of Beirut after being forced to flee their homes. Picture: Getty

“That’s why we’ve been telling people to get out while they can.” If Beirut airport closes, he warned, escape routes become "logistically extremely challenging". Instead of heading to Beirut airport, evacuees may face long road transfers to ports outside the capital such as Jbeil or Byblos for onward maritime travel. Alternatively, they could face a lengthy overland journey towards the Syrian border and on to Damascus, or Jordan for easier flights back to Europe.

A shop on a street littered with building debris at the site of an overnight Israeli airstrike that targeted a neighborhood in Beirut's southern suburbs. Picture: Getty

Cars sit in traffic on a highway as residents flee Israeli airstrikes in Dahiyeh, Beirut's southern suburb. Picture: Alamy