Brightness of some headlights is the most common reason for people feeling nervous when driving in the dark, according to a survey

A Government-commissioned report into headlight glare by consultancy TRL is expected to be published shortly. Picture: Alamy

By Alice Padgett

Criticism from drivers over being 'blinded' by oncoming headlights has prompted the Government to review the design of cars and headlamps.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Four out of five drivers (82%) are concerned about being dazzled by vehicle headlights as evenings become darker earlier, a new survey has indicated. The poll of 1,701 regular UK drivers, commissioned by the RAC, also suggested the brightness of some headlights is the most common reason for people feeling nervous when driving in the dark. The clocks went back an hour on Sunday, resulting in the sun setting earlier each day and more post-work journeys being in darkness. A Government-commissioned report into headlight glare by consultancy TRL is expected to be published shortly. It is rumoured new measures will be included in the new Road Safety Strategy. Of the 38% of drivers surveyed who said they are nervous about driving in the dark, 75% attributed this to bright headlights from oncoming vehicles. Read More: Man injured after piece of masonry fell from building in busy London tourist hotspot

The RAC believes headlights appear brighter on modern cars because the use of bi-xenon or LED. Picture: Alamy

That is compared with 63% who said it was because spotting hazards is more difficult, while 41% said it is harder to judge the speed of other vehicles. The RAC believes headlights appear brighter on modern cars because the use of bi-xenon or LED rather than traditional halogen bulbs creates a more intense beam, which improves a driver's view but can be to the detriment of other road users. Other potential factors include badly aligned headlights and the prevalence of SUVs, which generally have headlights in a higher position. RAC senior policy officer Rod Dennis said: "Unfortunately, for a lot of drivers the annual onset of darker evenings coincides with another unwelcome arrival - that of overly-bright headlights that they believe make driving more difficult due to dazzle and discomfort. "The fact headlight glare is the leading cause of nervousness from driving at night underlines it's a problem that needs tackling. "At the same time, it's important to remember that brighter headlights can give drivers a better view of the road ahead - so there's a balance to be struck." Nicholas Lyes, director of policy and standards at road safety charity IAM RoadSmart, said many people are responding to the problem of headlight glare by "reducing their driving in the evenings".

Many people are responding to the problem of headlight glare by “reducing their driving in the evenings”. Picture: Alamy