The Reform member branded the current Mobility scheme an ‘absolute scandal’

Lee Anderson calls for return of 'death trap' three wheeled cars. Picture: Alamy

By Danielle de Wolfe

Reform MP Lee Anderson has called for the return of three wheeled vehicles, insisting the cars should be issued people with mobility issues - despite historically being branded a 'death trap'.

The three-wheeler, known as the Invacar - or invalid carriage - is a single-seater microcar first introduced in the 1960s and distributed to the disabled by the NHS. It's a design that the Reform UK chief whip has now called for the return of, despite the cars being banned from UK roads in 2003 follwoing a spate of incidents which saw the vehicles spontaneously burst into flames. The vehicles have also been known to topple over, given the weight distribution across three wheels, with many fitted with motorbike-style handlebars and hand controls instead of traditional steering wheels. Speaking on the subject, Mr Anderson said: "The Motability scheme's got completely out of hand. One in five, I think, new cars on the road now are a Motability car."

Queen Elizabeth II stands next to a classic Invacar invalid carriage - which were banned from the road in 2003. Picture: Alamy

He insisted that one in five cars on the road is a Motability vehicle, with Mr Anderson insisting people have been known to claim Personal Independence Payment (PIP) on behalf of a family member, with the claimant "only be able to drive the vehicle once or twice a year". It comes as Reform UK unveiled £9billion in welfare reforms by 2030, funded by slashing benefits for those with mental health issues. The suggestion comes as Mr Anderson branded the current Motability scheme – which sees disabled claimants able to drive vehicles funded by the taxpayer - an "absolute scandal". Under the current scheme, around 40,000 disabled individuals receive subsidised transport from the government. He added that those claiming benefits can often be seen visiting hospital in the car "and the rest of the time their family are driving around in a brand new BMW – it’s not fair".

Reform UK MP for Ashfield, Lee Anderson speaking during a Reform UK press conference at Church House Westminster in London. Picture: Alamy