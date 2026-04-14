Noah Okafor wrote himself into club folklore by scoring an Old Trafford brace that saw Leeds celebrate a first Premier League win against Roses rivals Manchester United in over 23 years.

Read More: Manchester United players want Michael Carrick to stay beyond the end of the season

Not since Jermaine Beckford struck in the FA Cup third round in 2010 had the Whites won at Old Trafford, and you have to go back to Brian Flynn’s goal back in 1981 to find their last league victory on enemy turf.

Okafor sparked even wilder scenes than during last weekend’s quarter-final triumph at West Ham as he overcame a knock to seal Leeds' memorable, and potentially vital, 2-1 victory at 10-man Man United.

Michael Carrick suffered just a second defeat since taking charge in January, and his first on home soil, as the Red Devils’ Champions League charge took a hit against the relegation-battling FA Cup semi-finalists.

Okafor’s first-half double proved decisive at Old Trafford, where Lisandro Martinez stopped Ao Tanaka making things worse with an exceptional last-ditch challenge before boos greeted the half-time whistle.

The United defender would see red early in the second period after the VAR spotted him tugging Dominic Calvert-Lewin’s hair, but Carrick’s side showed spirit until the end.

Casemiro’s thumping header set up a nervy conclusion and Calvert-Lewin produced a pivotal pair of late blocks as the hosts came up empty-handed against their elated rivals.

United started with the rust you may expect from a side playing their first game in 24 days, while 15th-placed Leeds looked determined to boost their survival hopes.

Senne Lammens prevented Calvert-Lewin turning in a cross during a breakneck start which brought about a fifth-minute opener.

Manuel Ugarte, making his first start under Carrick, allowed Jayden Bogle to swing over a cross that Leny Yoro could only nod on under pressure from Calvert-Lewin for Okafor to sweep home.

The already raucous away end went up several notches and the hosts struggled to respond, with Amad Diallo coming closest with a fierce shot held by Karl Darlow.

Daniel Farke’s men smelled blood and attacked unmoved by Bruno Fernandes lying on the deck claiming to be hurt.

Some last-ditch defending was followed by a game of head tennis, which Okafor ended emphatically with a volley that hit Yoro and flew into the bottom corner in the 29th minute.

Punch-drunk Man United continued to stumble, with Matheus Cunha fizzing narrowly over from distance while their defence creaked without suspended Harry Maguire.

Martinez’s return had helped compensate for that absence and he produced an incredible tackle on a dithering Tanaka after rounding Lammens.

Jeers greeted the half-time whistle but there was some hope when play resumed, with James Justin heading off the line after Darlow sent the ball looping when denying Benjamin Sesko.

However, the mood darkened after VAR Daniel Robathan sent referee Paul Tierney to the monitor to review a Martinez hair pull when challenging Calvert-Lewin. The defender looked bemused to be a shown a straight red for violent conduct.

An intense game became open as the sides traded chances, with Gabriel Gudmundsson going close before Cunha was denied at the other end.

Fernandes was booked with emotions running high, but cooled himself down to send over a 69th-minute cross which Casemiro headed home.

A tense clash continued and Calvert-Lewin wasted a glorious chance to wrap things up when heading straight at Lammens.

The Leeds striker helped make amends for that miss with defensive work from the corner that followed Darlow stopping a point-blank Sesko header.

Calvert-Lewin cleared Casemiro’s header off the line before stopping the follow-up, with the visitors continuing to hold firm through seven minutes of stoppage time in an unforgettable triumph.