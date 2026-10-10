The Orange Order’s legal representatives have applied for an emergency judicial review against the decision.

Northern Ireland Secretary Sir Chris Bryant. Picture: PA Images/Alamy

By Ella Bennett

A legal challenge to a decision by Secretary of State Sir Chris Bryant to halt an Orange Order parade in Co Armagh is set to be heard.

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Sir Chris intervened on Friday night to ban the contentious march following an almost two-week stand-off. He said it had not been possible to find accommodation between the Orange Order and nationalist residents of the Garvaghy Road in Portadown. The Orange Order’s legal representatives have applied for an emergency judicial review against the decision. It is set to be heard at the High Court in Belfast on Saturday afternoon. Read more: Thousands of pro-Palestine protesters expected on London streets for organised march Read more: Drumcree talks collapse without deal as Orange Order and Garvaghy Road residents face showdown over parade

Posters at the Garvaghy Road in Portadown, Co Armagh. Picture: PA Images/Alamy

Earlier, the Orange Order said it was seeking urgent meetings with both Sir Chris and Chief Constable Jon Boutcher. Sir Chris had been under growing pressure to act after a stand-off between the two sides, which remained resolute in their positions. He said one proposed compromise would have allowed the Orangemen to complete one final march along the Garvaghy Road, on the condition it would not apply to march the route again. The other option would have seen the group accept that it had won the right to march, but agree not to exercise that right. Sir Chris said he believed an agreement had been close, but talks between the lodge and residents ultimately failed. There were cheers and applause among the Garvaghy Road residents who had gathered at Drumcree Community Centre on Friday night, however, further legal action on behalf of the Orange Order is expected.

A crowd of protesters hold a demonstration outside the Northern Ireland Office in Belfast. Picture: PA Images/Alamy

Politically, Sinn Féin and the SDLP welcomed the intervention, but DUP leader Gavin Robinson said he now needs to “explain what his Government intends to do to restore confidence in the rule of law”. Irish premier Micheál Martin said the decision will come as a “significant relief” to the community on the Garvaghy Road. The Parades Commission ruled two weeks ago that the march could pass along the road in Co Armagh with restrictions in place. But the parade, from Drumcree Church into Portadown, did not happen because of a large protest on the route. Earlier on Friday, Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) Chief Constable Jon Boutcher had asked the Northern Ireland Secretary to review the determination. Announcing his decision on Friday, Sir Chris described a “major stand off” and a “difficult situation in Drumcree and Portadown”. He said he had been trying to find a solution, including through talks with both the Garvaghy Road residents and the Orange Order, but said they had not been able to do that.

“Earlier today, the chief constable of the PSNI got in touch with me and asked me to look at the original determination by the Parades Commission to see whether it should still stand, and I’ve looked at the changing situation in Portadown, the fact that it’s very difficult for that procession to proceed, and I’ve decided that it’s not in the public interest for it to proceed, and I’ve therefore banned the procession,” he said. Sir Chris added he had not taken the decision lightly. “I heard the concerns of people on all sides and I only regret that we could not reach a compromise on a way forward and that many residents across Portadown have felt anxious and worried,” he said. “With this in mind, I call for all protests, rallies and demonstrations to be stood down. There is no excuse for a continued ratcheting up of tensions.”