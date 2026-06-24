The UK is expected to reach around 38°C this week, and as temperatures climb, many workers will be asking whether they can refuse to work if it gets too hot.

The answer is not as simple as some might hope – but employers should not mistake legal ambiguity for permission to do nothing.

When Britain gets hot, the same question comes up every year: at what temperature can I legally stop working? It is an understandable question. Most UK workplaces were not built for prolonged periods of extreme heat. Offices become airless, commutes become punishing. Warehouses, kitchens, care settings, shops and outdoor sites can quickly become genuinely difficult environments in which to work safely.

But the legal answer is not as neat as a number on a thermometer: there is no fixed maximum workplace temperature in the UK. There is no magic point at which workers can automatically down tools, go home, or refuse to carry on. While guidance often refers to minimum working temperatures, there is no equivalent upper limit that applies across all workplaces.

That is partly because workplaces differ enormously. A reasonable temperature in an office will not necessarily be the same as in a bakery, warehouse, kitchen, or construction site. A single legal maximum may sound attractive, but it would also be a blunt instrument.

However, this is the point too often missed: the lack of a neat legal number does not give employers a licence to shrug. “There’s no maximum temperature” is not the same as “there’s nothing we need to do”. The absence of a fixed legal cap is not the absence of legal responsibility.

Under the Workplace (Health, Safety and Welfare) Regulations 1992, temperatures in indoor workplaces during working hours must be “reasonable”. The Management of Health and Safety at Work Regulations 1999 also require employers to assess workplace risks, including those arising from extreme heat. Above all, the Health and Safety at Work etc. The 1974 Act places an overarching duty on employers to ensure, so far as reasonably practicable, the health, safety and welfare of their employees.

That may sound technical, but the practical point is simple. Employers cannot treat heat as merely an irritation, a morale problem, or something to be solved with a desk fan and a bit of British stoicism. Once temperatures become extreme, heat becomes a health and safety issue.

That is where many businesses get this wrong. They treat hot weather as a comfort issue – something unpleasant, but essentially harmless. It is not. Extreme heat can create real risks: heat stress, dehydration, heat stroke, impaired concentration leading to accidents, and worsening of existing health conditions.

For some workers, those risks will be especially serious. Employees with disabilities or long-term health conditions may need reasonable adjustments. People with heart conditions, respiratory conditions, MS or other medical issues may be more vulnerable. Pregnant women, older workers, outdoor workers, those in physically demanding roles, and staff required to wear uniforms or protective equipment may also face particular difficulties.

Remote and hybrid working further complicate this. Employers cannot simply assume that because someone is working from home, the issue disappears. A worker in a small or overheated flat without air conditioning, trying to concentrate while keeping windows open against traffic or street noise, may still be working in conditions that make it difficult to do their job safely and effectively.

As for what employers should do, the answer does not need to be dramatic. Nobody is suggesting every business needs to install a swimming pool or hand out parasols. But sensible, practical steps can make a significant difference. Employers should look at improving ventilation, providing cold water, allowing extra breaks, relaxing dress codes, supplying fans where appropriate, moving physically demanding tasks away from the hottest part of the day, adjusting start and finish times, avoiding unnecessary travel, and checking in with staff who may be more vulnerable.

Line managers should also be encouraged to take this seriously. A short daily check-in during extreme heat is basic risk management. It can prevent problems from escalating and show staff that their employer understands this is about safety as well as comfort.

Employees, meanwhile, need to understand the limits of the law. There is no automatic right to refuse work simply because the temperature feels too high. Section 44 of the Employment Rights Act 1996 can protect employees who leave or refuse to return to a workplace where they reasonably believe there is serious and imminent danger. But that is a high bar. It requires more than discomfort. It requires a genuine and objectively reasonable belief that there is a serious risk.

That said, employers who ignore heat risks are taking a gamble. The consequences can include sickness absence, grievances, health and safety complaints, HSE enforcement, personal injury claims if someone collapses or suffers heat stroke at work, constructive dismissal arguments if concerns are dismissed out of hand, and discrimination or reasonable adjustment claims where vulnerable employees are not properly supported.

The wider problem is that the current law is not clear enough for many employers or employees. A universal maximum temperature may be too simplistic because every workplace is different. But there is a strong case for a sharper trigger: a clearer point at which the existing vague duty to provide “reasonable” temperatures becomes a concrete obligation to assess, act and protect staff.

Until then, employers need to use judgement. But judgement does not mean inaction. As heatwaves become more common, businesses need to stop treating extreme temperatures as a freak inconvenience to be endured with rolled-up sleeves and cold tap water. They are a foreseeable workplace risk. And when a risk is foreseeable, responsible employers are expected to plan for it.

So, no, there is no single temperature at which every employee can automatically stop working. But no rule says workers must simply sit, sweat and hope for the best.

The absence of a legal maximum workplace temperature is not a licence for employers to do nothing.

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Neha Thethi is Head of Employment at Lime Solicitors

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