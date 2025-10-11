The family spokesperson confirmed she died in California but did not give a cause of death

Diane Keaton is seen on August 20, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. Picture: Bellocqimages/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

By Rebecca Henrys

Hollywood icon Diane Keaton has died at age 79.

A family spokesperson confirmed to People that the Oscar-winning actress passed away in California. Her cause of death has not been announced. Further details are not available at this time, and her loved ones have asked for privacy. Keaton's career spans five decades and includes notable performances in hit films such as The Godfather and The First Wives Club. She was also known for her collaborations with director Woody Allen, including Broadway play Play It Again, Sam and comedy film Sleeper.

Keaton won the Oscar for Best Actress in Allen's film Annie Hall. Picture: Getty

It was Keaton's role in Allen's Annie Hall that won her the Oscar for Best Actress in 1978. She also received further Academy Award nominations for Something’s Gotta Give, Marvin’s Room and Reds. Keaton started her career on stage before her 1970 film debut in Lovers and Other Strangers and TV shows such as Love, American Style. Her breakthrough role was 1972 classic The Godfather before she returned to work with Allen on movies such as Interiors and Manhattan. In the 80s, Keaton starred in films as varied as domestic drama Shoot the Moon and thriller The Little Drummer Girl.

Keaton with her two children, daughter Dexter and son Duke. Picture: Getty