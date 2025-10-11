Godfather and First Wives Club star Diane Keaton dies aged 79
The family spokesperson confirmed she died in California but did not give a cause of death
Hollywood icon Diane Keaton has died at age 79.
Listen to this article
A family spokesperson confirmed to People that the Oscar-winning actress passed away in California. Her cause of death has not been announced.
Further details are not available at this time, and her loved ones have asked for privacy.
Keaton's career spans five decades and includes notable performances in hit films such as The Godfather and The First Wives Club.
She was also known for her collaborations with director Woody Allen, including Broadway play Play It Again, Sam and comedy film Sleeper.
Read more: Moody Blues singer John Lodge dies 'suddenly and unexpectedly' at 82
Read more: Queen leads tributes after best-selling novelist Dame Jilly Cooper dies aged 88 after fall
It was Keaton's role in Allen's Annie Hall that won her the Oscar for Best Actress in 1978.
She also received further Academy Award nominations for Something’s Gotta Give, Marvin’s Room and Reds.
Keaton started her career on stage before her 1970 film debut in Lovers and Other Strangers and TV shows such as Love, American Style.
Her breakthrough role was 1972 classic The Godfather before she returned to work with Allen on movies such as Interiors and Manhattan.
In the 80s, Keaton starred in films as varied as domestic drama Shoot the Moon and thriller The Little Drummer Girl.
Towards the end of the decade, she worked on the first of four collaborations with writer-producer Nancy Meyers in Baby Boom.
Keaton's other Meyers projects were Something's Gotta Give, Father of the Bride and Father of the Bride Part II.
She later starred in The Family Stone, alongside stars including Sarah Jessica Parker, and Morning Glory.
Keaton also voiced amnesiac fish Dory's mother in 2016 animated film Finding Dory, the sequel to Finding Nemo.
More recently, she performed alongside Brendan Gleeson in the British drama Hampstead.
Keaton's final role before her death was 2024 comedy film Summer Camp.
According to IMDb, she was cast to star in three films currently in pre-production, including The Making Of with Blake Lively.
Keaton never married but was in high-profile relationships with Allen, Al Pacino and Warren Beatty.
In her 50, she decided to become a mother and adopted two children, daughter Dexter and son Duke.