Twelve people have been arrested in connection with the murder of a man who has not been seen in almost two years.

Three women, aged 34, 29 and 23, have also been arrested on suspicion of murder.

Leicestershire Police arrested eight men aged 61, 43, 34, 33, 23, 21 and two aged 25 on suspicion of murder. A 50-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender.

The missing man, aged in his 60s, has not been seen since April 2024. There has been no proof of life since then.

Senior Investigating Officer, Detective Inspector Michael Chandler from the East Midlands Special Operations Unit, said: “This is an ongoing, lengthy and complex investigation and I do understand there will be a number of questions and concerns.

"Please know that we have a dedicated team carrying out full enquiries as we continue to establish what has happened, and we will keep you updated as we move forward.

“As part of our investigation, we will be carrying out a thorough search of an address at Broad Avenue in East Leicester.

"There will therefore be a significant amount of police activity at this address over the coming days and weeks, including specially trained search officers, building machinery and crime scene investigators. The searches will include digging into the ground at the property.

“This police activity is very much to help us in determining what has happened. There is nothing to suggest that the wider community is at risk, and our efforts in finding information is very much focused at this time on the address in Broad Avenue.

“There will be officers working at the address and uniformed officers at the cordon – please do speak to them about any concerns or any questions that you have.

“Please also speak to us if you believe you have any information which you think could help us. We would also ask our communities to avoid the sharing of misinformation and speculation and to only share information which is known to be true. We will provide further updates to you as and when it is appropriate to do so. Thank you.”

There will also be some police activity in connection with this investigation at two other addresses in Evington – Gwendolen Road and Falmouth Road.

If anyone has any information at this stage that could help police, this can be submitted via 101, quoting incident number 221 of 9 February 2026.