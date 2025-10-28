Emergency services treated the man at the scene

Emergency services tending to the injured person. Picture: LBC

By Ella Bennett

A 57-year-old has been injured by a falling piece of masonry in London's Leicester Square.

A witness told LBC a cast iron decorative ball from a building fell, hitting the pedestrian on the head, at around 2.30pm on Tuesday, October 28. Another witness said: "A pedestrian was just walking by. Something fell from upstairs. "It knocked the man down and his head was widely open with a lot of blood."