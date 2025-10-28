Man injured after piece of masonry fell from building in busy London tourist hotspot
Emergency services treated the man at the scene
A 57-year-old has been injured by a falling piece of masonry in London's Leicester Square.
A witness told LBC a cast iron decorative ball from a building fell, hitting the pedestrian on the head, at around 2.30pm on Tuesday, October 28.
Another witness said: "A pedestrian was just walking by. Something fell from upstairs.
"It knocked the man down and his head was widely open with a lot of blood."
A Metropolitan Police spokesperson said: “Emergency services are responding to an incident in Coventry Street, W1 after reports a piece of masonry fell from a building and hit a 57-year-old man.
“The man is currently receiving treatment from the London Ambulance Service and will be taken to hospital shortly by London’s Air Ambulance. The severity of his injuries are not known at this stage.
“This incident is ongoing. People are advised to avoid the area at this time.”
A London Ambulance Service spokesperson said:“We were called today (Tues 28) at 2.27pm to reports of a person injured in Coventry Street, London, W1.
“We sent resources to the scene including ambulance crews, an incident response officer, an advanced paramedic practitioner and London’s air ambulance.
“We treated a man at the scene before taking him to a London major trauma centre.”