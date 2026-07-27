Four men have been charged with murder after a 24-year-old man was found dead in Leicester.

Paramedics were called to a man who had "significant injuries" to his chest and stomach at around 10:45pm on Wednesday.

The man had flagged down an officer in a police car on London Road, close to the Saxby Street area of the city. He was rushed to hospital but died in the early hours of Thursday morning.

Police said they believe the man may have been stabbed in De Montfort Place.

Talha Satar, 21, of Stoughton Street South, Spinney Hills, Said Mahamed, 20, of Sparkenhoe Street, Spinney Hills, Husni Benramadan, 19, of no fixed address, and Yousouf Khan, 18, also of no fixed address, have all been charged.

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