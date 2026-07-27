Four men charged with murder after man, 24, stabbed in city centre
Four men have been charged with murder after a 24-year-old man was found dead in Leicester.
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Paramedics were called to a man who had "significant injuries" to his chest and stomach at around 10:45pm on Wednesday.
The man had flagged down an officer in a police car on London Road, close to the Saxby Street area of the city. He was rushed to hospital but died in the early hours of Thursday morning.
Police said they believe the man may have been stabbed in De Montfort Place.
Talha Satar, 21, of Stoughton Street South, Spinney Hills, Said Mahamed, 20, of Sparkenhoe Street, Spinney Hills, Husni Benramadan, 19, of no fixed address, and Yousouf Khan, 18, also of no fixed address, have all been charged.
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All four have also been charged with one count of having an imitation firearm with intent to commit an indictable offence and another count of possession of a knife/bladed article in a public place.
A fifth man - Kassam Tarmahoomed, 21 - has been charged with assisting an offender, Leicestershire Police said.
All of the men are scheduled to appear at Leicester Magistrates' Court on Monday.
The force said two men, 52, and two women, 43, have been released on bail, after they were arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender.
Separately, a 33-year-old man who was arrested on suspicion of murder has since been released with no further action, the force said.