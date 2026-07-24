Six people have been arrested on suspicion of murder, and two arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender, after man in his 20s was stabbed to death in Leicester.

Paramedics were called to a man in his late 20s who had "significant injuries" to his chest and stomach at around 10:45pm on Wednesday in Leicester.

The man had flagged down an officer in a police car on London Road, close to Saxby Street.

He was rushed to hospital, but died in the early hours of Thursday morning.

The force said six men, aged between 18 and 33, had been arrested on suspicion of murder. Later on Friday, two 52-year-old men and two women aged 43 had been arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender

One of the men arrested on suspicion of murder has also been arrested on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of class B drugs, the force confirmed.

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