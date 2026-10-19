Little Mix star Leigh-Anne Pinnock has unveiled a “Big Mix” record featuring Miranda Hart, after they went viral for their dance moves on Celebrity Traitors.

The moment sparked many memes and online posts, and the singer previously said their dance break “saved my life” by helping her and Hart avoid being murdered by the traitors.

Pinnock taught Hart the dance moves to her band’s hit Touch, and hilarity ensued as the comedian, who dubbed herself “Big Mix”, struggled to grasp the routine.

During a particularly tense moment in the programme, while traitors Maya Jama, James Acaster and King Kenny were trying to commit a murder in plain sight, they lightened the mood with a playful dance routine.

The singer, 35, and comedian, 53, are among the stars currently appearing in the reality gameshow and recently attracted attention for their antics in Friday’s episode.

Read More: Banished Celebrity Traitors star claims 'unconscious racial bias' exists in show

Read More: Release date for second series of Celebrity Traitors announced

Pinnock also shared a fake poster for “Big Mix: The Tour” to her Instagram story on Sunday, which included pictures of her and Hart singing into microphones and a fake link to “get tickets”.

She posted on Instagram later that evening and unboxed a framed vinyl “Big Mix” record.

Pinnock said: “It looks like a plaque or a vinyl or something? Why am I nervous, what is this?”

The star, who is currently expecting her third child with her husband, footballer Andre Gray, is heavily pregnant in the video and wearing a white top and grey joggers.

Pinnock giggled as she unpacked a framed vinyl record, which featured an edited photo of herself and Hart on the album cover which read: “Big Mix: Gory Days.”

“Oh. My. Gosh. This… Is iconic,” Pinnock said.

Reading the plaque beneath the item, she said: “Big Mix: Gory Days, commemorating a killer debut performance. The Celebrity Traitors 2026.

“Now that is insane. What an iconic moment, and an iconic woman.

“Are you around for the reunion, Miranda, because… Just saying.”

The video ended with Pinnock gleefully showing off her “cute” new record and pointing out the peacock on the vinyl, a nod to the birds at the Scottish castle where Celebrity Traitors is filmed.

In the caption, she wrote: “I guess it’s official, Big Mix are taking over.

“@realmirandahart you are simply the best.”

Her former bandmates Jade Thirlwall and Perrie Edwards both posted laughing emojis, and her Celebrity Traitors co-star Sebastian Croft said: “This is so good. Are they for sale, I want one.”

Pinnock rose to fame after winning The X Factor in 2011 with the pop group Little Mix which included Edwards, Thirlwall and Jesy Nelson.

The group had five UK number one singles including Wings, Black Magic, and Shout Out To My Ex and one UK number one album, 2016’s Glory Days.

After Nelson left the band in December 2020, the group continued to perform as a trio until they went on a hiatus in 2022.

They have since all pursued solo careers with Pinnock releasing her debut solo album, My Ego Told Me To, earlier this year.

Going by the stage name Leigh-Anne, she has also released the songs Clickbait, My Love, Don’t Say Love and Been A Minute.