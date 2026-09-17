Lena Dunham had a hysterectomy when she was 31 and has suffered with endometriosis, impacting her plans to have a family

The writer and actress has previously spoken out about her struggle with fertility and chronic illness. Picture: Getty

By Alice Padgett

Lena Dunham, creator of the hit TV series Girls, has welcomed her first child via a surrogate.

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The 40-year-old announced the birth of her daughter with her husband Luis Felber. The writer and actress said she was "bashful and dizzy with joy" after has previously speaking out about her struggle with fertility and chronic illness. She had a hysterectomy when she was 31 years old, and has suffered with endometriosis, impacting her plans to have a family. Read More: Lady Gaga welcomes first baby with fiancé Michael Polansky Read More: Ed Sheeran left in ‘impossible position’ over Macklemore Palestine row, Culture Secretary tells LBC

Luis Felber and Lena Dunham in April. Picture: Alamy

Of meeting her surrogate, she wrote in Vogue: "While I've been known to make friends quickly - airport terminals, veterinary offices - ​this was the quickest leap from first coffee to gynecological procedure I'd ever done." She said her daughter announced herself "13 days late, in the face of a solar eclipse and a meteor shower". "I sat on a hospital bed, between the legs of a woman I hadn't known a year ago, waiting for a glimpse of this person who I had been waiting for with something related to patience, but also none at all," she wrote. "I forgot to look down until I heard our baby's cry. I saw her face, gasping just as she did. Her eyes, wide and unfocused, taking in the light and shadow, blinking rapidly." In her memoir Famesick, which was published in April 2026, she wrote "the moment I lost my fertility, I started searching for a baby".

Lena Dunham departs the Pierre Hotel for 2026 Met Gala. Picture: Alamy