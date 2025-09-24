The return of an 80 per cent loan-to-value (LTV) mortgage with a rate below four per cent is a "turning point" for borrowers, experts have claimed.

Barclays has announced it will lower its two-year fixed rate mortgages from 4.05 per cent to 3.98 per cent - with a product fee of £899.

“We’re cutting mortgage rates, with a particular focus on high LTV products in support of first-time buyers or those with a lower deposit,” a Barclays spokesperson said.

The lender has also reduced rates across a range of other residential and remortgage products.

The move, which comes into effect this week, has been hailed as a huge boost for borrowers.

Shaun Sturgess, director at Sturgess Mortgage Solutions in Swansea, said it "feels like a turning point and hopefully the start of some stability", labelling the change “significant”.

