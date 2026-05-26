The victim of the first attack was 15 when she was raped three times in an underpass by the River Avon in Fordingbridge. Picture: Alamy

By Jacob Paul

The sentences in a rape case that spared two teenage boys jail are being sent to the Court of Appeal after a review under the unduly lenient scheme, Sir Keir Starmer has announced.

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Two girls were raped in Fordingbridge, Hampshire, by two 15-year-olds who were given non-custodial sentences by a judge at Southampton Crown Court who said he wanted to “avoid criminalising these children unnecessarily”. Asked about the case during a visit to East Sussex on Monday, the Prime Minister said: “I think it’s a really distressing case. “I think it’s distressing for everybody to see, to hear about.” He praised the “courage” of the victims but said he found the case “distressing as a politician and “as a father.” “There are questions about the sentence. The attorney general has power to refer a case to the Court of Appeal if the attorney general thinks that the sentence is too lenient. “The attorney general has now exercised that power. So I can announce that that case will now go to the Court of Appeal, and the Court of Appeal will now review the sentence in that case, and that is clearly the right outcome.” Read more: Gisèle Pelicot ‘deeply shocked’ after teenage boys spared jail in rape case that sparked national outcry Read more: Starmer calls for 'urgent review' into 'harrowing' rape case after two boys avoid jail

Prime Minister Keir Starmer announced that the case will go to the Court of Appeal. Picture: Getty

Three boys, two aged 15 and one aged 14, were given youth rehabilitation orders after the girls, 14 and 15, were raped in two separate incidents in Fordingbridge, Hampshire, in November 2024 and January 2025. The two older boys were also made subject to intensive supervision and surveillance (ISS) after committing what police described as "terrifying acts", which left one of the victims telling the court: "All I want to do is die". The crime has sparked a national outcry with the punishment widely criticised for being “too lenient”. Speaking to LBC on Tuesday, Shadow National Security and Safeguarding Minister Alicia Kearns said she was "relieved" the Attorney General had been reviewing the case. She added: "But this is a result of the public speaking out and recognising this was an appalling, appalling miscarriage of justice." She said the initial outcome has left her with "serious questions" about the public's confidence in the justice system.