Wholegrains and pulses such as lentils and chickpeas will be required on school menus under the first new school food standards for more than a decade - which includes a ban on deep fried food.

Foods high in fat and salt such as pizzas and sausages will also have to be limited.

It comes as all pupils in England from families on universal credit are now eligible for free school meals.Sugary drinks and foods such as ice cream and waffles will also be restricted, while deep-fried foods are cut, according to the Department for Education (DfE).

The desserts must contain or be served with fruit as part of the sweeping overhaul aimed at tackling childhood obesity and tooth decay.

Schools will have to cut down on serving pupils sweetened baked desserts under the new rules.

A survey of more than 1,400 headteachers and senior leaders in primary and secondary state schools in England – conducted in September by Teacher Tapp on behalf of School Food Matters – found 68% believe the standards would be more effective if compliance was independently checked.

The DfE will work with the Food Standards Agency on a plan to monitor schools, with details to follow in the coming months.

They will also be expected to nominate a school food governor who will hold schools to account for the meals on offer.

Each school will be expected to publish their menus and food policies online to help boost compliance.

And a portion of vegetables or salad should accompany, or be incorporated into, every main meal.

More fibrous wholegrains and pulses such as lentils and chickpeas will be required on menus alongside main meal options at least once a week.

The standards will come into effect next September, with secondary schools given until September 2028 to make some of the changes.

Around one in three children are leaving primary school overweight or obese, while tooth decay is the leading cause of hospital admissions for youngsters aged five to nine.

Education Secretary Lucy Powell said: “These are once-in-a-generation changes that will transform school food for children across the country.

“From our historic expansion of free school meals to the rollout of free breakfast clubs and new school food standards, we are making sure that every child has access to the healthy meals we know children need to learn, grow and succeed.

“No child should spend the school day hungry, and no family should have to struggle to put food on the table. This is what change looks like: healthier food, fuller stomachs and a fairer start for every child.”

Unions warned schools will need additional funding to comply with the new standards.

Pepe Di’Iasio, general secretary of the Association of School and College Leaders, said: “The current funding rate for free school meals is not enough to cover costs and many schools have to divert money from teaching and learning in order to afford this vital provision.

“It is a case of having to rob Peter to pay Paul.”

Paul Whiteman, NAHT general secretary, said: “If the government is serious about them working in practice it must provide significant additional funding to reflect the real costs of school meals, which these new requirements are likely to increase.

“Many schools already have to raid stretched core budgets for staffing and the curriculum to subsidise the costs.”

He also said any checks must not place “additional burdens” on “already over-stretched” school leaders.

The changes are backed by chef Jamie Oliver and actress Dame Emma Thompson.

Oliver said it is a “brilliant day” after 25 years of campaigning.

“Back 20-plus years ago when I started School Dinners I could not believe that we had standards for dog food but not what we serve our children at school,” he said.

“And I’ve never stopped banging that drum.

“So it’s brilliant to see new school food standards based on the latest science, to make sure the food children get at school is actually supporting their health and helping them thrive.

“And that those standards won’t just live on paper, but have proper monitoring to make sure they’re followed, so we know where we need to deploy care, love and support.”

Dame Emma, who campaigns for the Food Foundation charity, said: “This is a milestone worth celebrating and an investment in a healthier future for the next generation.”

Criticising the reforms, the Tories said there are “much bigger things on the nation’s plate”.

Matt Vickers, deputy chairman of the Conservative Party, said: “Our Armed Forces are crumbling, but Andy Burnham has decided his priority is taking pudding off the menu.

“The only thing wobblier than Andy Burnham’s defence policy is the jelly he’s trying to ban.”