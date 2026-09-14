Georgia Gould vowed to "make school meals really exciting for children" as she unveiled school lunch reforms.

By Danielle de Wolfe

Children across the UK will enjoy 'really exciting' lunches including 'tasty' lentils and chickpeas as part of school lunch reforms, the government's schools minister has told LBC.

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Speaking with Nick Ferrari at Breakfast, the Minister for School Standards, Georgia Gould, introduced new government-led changes she described as "exciting", marking the "first new school food standards for more than a decade". "It's a massive issue for parents. And we want our children to be healthy," Ms Gould told Nick, admitting that fish and chips "will still be allowed" on menus but baked rather than fried. "At the moment you could have, you know, dessert, apple crumble, ice cream every day. In the new rules, it would be twice a week, but with fruit attached to it. At the moment, you don't have to have fruit and vegetables in every meal. And in these new rules, you will have to have it in every meal." It came as the minister insisted there was a budget for such changes, with the overhaul phased in "sensibly" to accommodate budgets. Pushed on whether children would really subscribe to the healthy changes, the MP for Queen's Park and Maida Vale insisted: "Nick, you come with me to one of these schools and I'll prove you wrong. Have some sticky chicken rice and all the brilliant things they're serving." The new government plans will make wholegrains and pulses such as lentils and chickpeas compulsory on school menus, with a ban introduced on deep-fried food. Read more: Lentils and chickpeas to be compulsory in school meals as deep-fried food banned and desserts restricted under new rules Read more: Reform fury as Labour hint at move to force Farage to hand back £72m crypto-billionaire donations

School meals will change under Labour, with fried food banned. Picture: Alamy

The changes to menus will start in September 2027 for primary schools, with a longer, "phased rollout" for secondary schools that will see changes implemented by September 2028. However, despite the Association of School and College Leaders (ASCL) welcoming the changes, it added the new rules would not become "another stick with which to beat head teachers". "It can be done, that was the big learning that we had from the pilot. But if it was too fast, [schools] couldn't make the adaptations to the menus. "For example, it's cheaper to have seasonal vegetables and you need to sort really think through your different menu to be able to deliver that." Urging parents and children to "put your lunchbox aside for this one day, try the food", the MP insisted "these new standards will make sure that those meals are tasty because we want children to be encouraged to eat the food." It comes as all pupils in England from families on universal credit are now eligible for free school meals.

Primary school children in the UK being served midday meals cooked by staff in the school kitchen. Picture: Alamy