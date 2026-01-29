Leo, described in a family statement as an “amazing, kind, loving” boy, was walking home from school when he was stabbed.

A 15-year-old boy has pleaded guilty at Birmingham Crown Court to the murder of 12-year-old Leo Ross in a knife attack as he walked home from school.

Leo Ross suffered fatal injuries after he was stabbed in the stomach while on a riverside path in the Hall Green area of Birmingham in 2025. The 15-year-old, who cannot be named for legal reasons, pleaded guilty to murder in Birmingham Crown Court today. Leo, described in a family statement released shortly after his death as an “amazing, kind, loving” boy, was walking home from the Christ Church, Church of England Secondary Academy in Yardley Wood when he was stabbed. The youth, who was 14 at the time of the killing and is now 15, also admitted two counts of causing grievous bodily harm with intent and assault occasioning actual bodily harm in relation to previous attacks on separate victims, as well as having a bladed article on the day he killed Leo. Read More: Teenager arrested in murder probe after man's body pulled from river Read More: British mother-of-three 'stabbed to death' in Spain as police arrest man in murder probe

The Executive Headteacher of Leo's school, Christ Church C of E Secondary Academy, has described his death as a tragedy. "Leo was a lively and happy young man," she said previously. "He had many very good friends who he absolutely adored, and they adored him." "He was just a lovely and bright member of the school community." He denied assault occasioning actual bodily harm and assault by beating in relation to two other people and those charges were ordered to lie on file.

